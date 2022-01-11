This Restaurant Has The Best Salad In Louisiana

Salads. Gone are the days of a few pieces of lettuce drowned in dressing. Now there are endless possibilities for toppings and dressings that will take what used to be an appetizer and turn it into a full meal.

Sometimes you may find yourself looking for a hearty meal while other times you might be craving a lighter, leafier option. Using Yelp reviews and local publications, Eat This, Not That! searched through highly-recommended restaurants to determine the best salad in each state, including a spot in the Pelican State.

"Salads are a great way to get creative with flavors while still sticking to nutritious values. ... Whether it's for weight loss, dietary restriction, or simple cravings, eating salad is always in style."

So what salad was named the best in all of Louisiana?

Turkey Cobb Salad with Fried Egg at Twisted Root Burger

The Turkey Cobb Salad with fried egg at Shreveport's Twisted Root Burger takes the typical cobb salad and elevates it to the next level. For more information on Twisted Root Burger, check out the website. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best salad in the state:

"Soul food isn't the only thing you need to try the next time you're in Louisiana. The Twisted Root Burger restaurant gave turkey burger fanatics a salad with their name on it. This turkey cobb salad has a whole chopped turkey patty, joined by a fried egg and a creamy honey mustard dressing."

To see the full list of the best salad in each state, check out the report here.