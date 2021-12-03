Here's The Best Louisiana Restaurant On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

For 15 years, Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives has been traveling across the country to highlight some amazing food and local restaurants that customers can't seem to get enough of.

Host Guy Fieri, the mayor of Flavortown himself, has stopped by several restaurants around the Pelican State to shine a spotlight on some popular, little-known and unique dishes in Louisiana on the fan-favorite show. Check here to see a full list of all the Louisiana restaurants that have earned a coveted spot on Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.

Delish compiled a list of the best restaurant in each state that was featured on the iconic show. So of all the Louisiana restaurants featured on the show, which one was named the best?

The Rivershack Tavern

This New Orleans favorite describes itself as "a cross between a neighborhood tavern, a live music club, a sports bar, and a small-town restaurant," according to its website. The Rivershack Tavern was also the first Louisiana restaurant to appear on the hit show, airing during Season 3, Episode 11 in June 2008. Here's what Delish had to say:

"Located in the Jefferson Parish part of the New Orleans region, this funky watering hole has a hoard of loyal local fans — as well as DDD followers — who rave about the fresh seafood, live music, and innovative cuisine. From fried oysters, catfish, and gator (yes, all of that lives on this plate) to turtle soup, the Cajun roadside spot is surely a worthwhile destination."

Check here to see the full list of the best restaurant in each state that was featured on Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.