U.S. COVID Hospitalizations Reach New Record High

There are currently 145,982 people in the United States currently hospitalized with COVID-19, which is a new record high, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services obtained by CNN Tuesday (January 11) morning.

There are also nearly 24,000 intensive care beds being used for coronavirus patients nationwide amid the new record total.

The current number of hospitalizations is nearly twice the total reported last week and surpasses the previous peak set in January 2021, when more than 142,000 individuals were hospitalized.

The U.S. also saw a major spike in hospitalizations on September 1 when more than 104,000 people were hospitalized amid the delta variant surge.

The U.S. has seen the number of nationwide COVID hospitalizations exceed 125,000 people 23 times since the ongoing pandemic began in March 2020.

Pediatric hospitalizations have also greatly exceeded previous records as 5,000 children are currently hospitalized with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases, nearly doubling the previous high set in September amid the delta surge.

The U.S. has reportedly had around 3.9 million total hospital admissions in relation to the coronavirus since August 2020, which includes about 18,600 new admissions as of the first week of January 2022, the data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirmed.