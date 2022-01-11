WATCH: Hungry Alligator Strolls Through Florida Golf Course With Huge Fish
By Zuri Anderson
January 11, 2022
If you like to golf in the Sunshine State, you may spot an alligator walking across the property. Such was the case for a man and his friends who filmed a gator on a Florida golf course, except the local predator had an extra surprise.
Mike Murphy shared video of the fascinating encounter on Facebook on January 7, which shows a gator sauntering from a pond with a huge fish in its mouth. This happened at the Tara Golf & Country Club in Bradenton, Florida, according to the post.
"Playing golf today ... had to allow a gator to cross before we could finish the hole. Notice the big fish in his mouth," Murphy wrote alongside the footage. You can hear a woman in the video saying "Where do you think you're going," and even calling it "prehistoric" as they followed the creature in their golf cart.
Thanks Mike Murphy for the video! Great day on the course!!Posted by Tara Golf & Country Club on Sunday, January 9, 2022
It seems the cart got a little close for the gator's comfort, as it took off in a short sprint before slowing down and entering another pond to enjoy its meal.
Last year, a "dinosaur-sized" gator was spotted taking a stroll across another Florida golf course, putting staff on edge. Then, there was another case where an alligator ended up being a victim.