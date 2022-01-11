WATCH: Hungry Alligator Strolls Through Florida Golf Course With Huge Fish

If you like to golf in the Sunshine State, you may spot an alligator walking across the property. Such was the case for a man and his friends who filmed a gator on a Florida golf course, except the local predator had an extra surprise.

Mike Murphy shared video of the fascinating encounter on Facebook on January 7, which shows a gator sauntering from a pond with a huge fish in its mouth. This happened at the Tara Golf & Country Club in Bradenton, Florida, according to the post.

"Playing golf today ... had to allow a gator to cross before we could finish the hole. Notice the big fish in his mouth," Murphy wrote alongside the footage. You can hear a woman in the video saying "Where do you think you're going," and even calling it "prehistoric" as they followed the creature in their golf cart.