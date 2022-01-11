WATCH: Hungry Alligator Strolls Through Florida Golf Course With Huge Fish

By Zuri Anderson

January 11, 2022

Very large American Alligator mississippiensis
Photo: Getty Images

If you like to golf in the Sunshine State, you may spot an alligator walking across the property. Such was the case for a man and his friends who filmed a gator on a Florida golf course, except the local predator had an extra surprise.

Mike Murphy shared video of the fascinating encounter on Facebook on January 7, which shows a gator sauntering from a pond with a huge fish in its mouth. This happened at the Tara Golf & Country Club in Bradenton, Florida, according to the post.

"Playing golf today ... had to allow a gator to cross before we could finish the hole. Notice the big fish in his mouth," Murphy wrote alongside the footage. You can hear a woman in the video saying "Where do you think you're going," and even calling it "prehistoric" as they followed the creature in their golf cart.

Thanks Mike Murphy for the video! Great day on the course!!

Posted by Tara Golf & Country Club on Sunday, January 9, 2022

It seems the cart got a little close for the gator's comfort, as it took off in a short sprint before slowing down and entering another pond to enjoy its meal.

Last year, a "dinosaur-sized" gator was spotted taking a stroll across another Florida golf course, putting staff on edge. Then, there was another case where an alligator ended up being a victim.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices