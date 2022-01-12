Escaped Inmate Leads Police On Manhunt Around Middle Tennessee

A manhunt for an inmate who escaped from custody in Middle Tennessee on Wednesday (January 12) ended after the suspect was finally recaptured.

According to authorities, 24-year-old Christopher John Taylor was being transported from Benton County to Bradford County Jail when he reportedly assaulted a correctional officer driving the vehicle as it traveled along Interstate 24 near mile marker 81 around 11:30 a.m., WKRN reports.

Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher said Taylor somehow got through the sliding glass window separating him from the officer and grabbed the officer's stun gun. The officer stopped the vehicle and a struggle between the two ensued. A passing trucker pulled over to help break up the fight but Taylor reportedly pointed the stun gun at the others before fleeing the scene on foot.

An hours-long manhunt for Taylor followed, with multiple agencies responding to the search, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and Murfreesboro Police. He was eventually found shortly after 3 p.m. in a storm drain in Murfreesboro and taken into custody.