Florida Women Face Charges For Glitter-Bombing Man At His Home

Two Florida women were taken into custody after authorities claim they "glitter-bombed" a male victim, according to The Smoking Gun.

The incident began when the suspects pulled up to Jacob Colon's Clearwater home Monday (January 10) around 3 a.m., an arrest affidavit reads. Police say 29-year-old Sarah Franks and 27-year-old Kaitlin O'Donovan were arguing with Colon while he was standing on his fenced balcony.

That's when Franks and Donovan allegedly threw a container of glitter at Colon, striking him "in the upper torso and head," the affidavit says. Cops allege Franks climbed over the fence, entered Colon's apartment, pelted him with more glitter packs, and unlocked the front door to let O'Donovan inside.

The duo continued glitter-bombing the victim, and the incident concluded with Franks allegedly breaking a window in Colon's apartment, according to officials. They then drove away, police added.

Colon was reportedly able to identify the two women, and authorities suspected they lived in the same apartment. Officers tracked the getaway car back to Franks and O'Donovan's home, where they were arrested. Upon searching the vehicle, cops say it "was still warm to the touch and glitter was observed on the inside of the vehicle

Franks and O'Donovan were both arrested and charged with felony burglary with assault and battery. Franks got an extra charge of criminal mischief for allegedly breaking Colon's window.

Both women have since bonded out of Pinellas County Jail. A judge has ordered them to not have any contact with Colon.