Janet Jackson Praises Lizzo For Helping Women Be Comfortable In Their Skin

For decades, Janet Jackson has been the pinnacle for aesthetics and beauty in the music industry. Throughout the years, the legendary pop star has been vocal about some of the challenges she's faced when it comes to beauty standards in Hollywood. These days, the timeless beauty is feeling more confident than ever, and sharing some of the wisdom she's gained along the way.

In a recent interview with Allure, Miss Jackson opened up about the challenges women face when it comes to beauty in the media and how much that has changed over the years. She also reflected on the obsessive expectation for women to be as thin as possible, telling the mag:

"But now, women are coming into their own and taking charge of their identity. They’re defining their own beauty standards."