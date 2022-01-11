Lizzo Flaunts Her Flawless Face While Recovering From Major Hangover
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 11, 2022
You can count on Lizzo to keep it all the way honest about feeling disheveled after a fun night of drinking. The "Truth Hurts" singer donned a multicolored robe and and high, braided ponytail as she served face for her millions of followers to see. She captioned the flawless face photos:
"Venus is retrograde and so is my hangover.'
Lizzo's serene pics comes just days after the Grammy Award winning star danced around her bathroom in a bodysuit and tights, candidly sharing with fans that although she's gained a few lbs, she's feels as good as she looks, captioning the clip:
"I gained weight. I look TF GOODT"
The songstress has never been shy about embracing body positivity. After catching flack for flaunting her physique in a mesh fit as she attended Cardi B's birthday party in October, Lizzo clapped back at the critics in a mini rant, saying:
"Go read the news, b***h, before I read you. Why are you worried about me?’ Kiss my a***."
As for whether or not the body shamers will stop her from expressing herself on social media, Lizzo shared:
"I have nothing to hide. There’s no shame anymore. I just post myself. It’s like, you take me as I am. You don’t have to love me. I ’m going to continue to live in this body and survive in this body and be happy and actually enjoy life, I need to find a way to like myself. I was body negative for a long time. It’s not a political statement. It’s just my body.
Lizzo is goals.