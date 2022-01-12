Kentucky Mom Goes Into Labor During Snowstorm Traffic

By Dani Medina

January 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A 30-minute trip turned into a 2-hour-long voyage for a Kentucky woman last week. The dilemma? She was on her way to the hospital to give birth.

Savannah Collings was on her way from Georgetown to Baptist Health in Lexington with new father Rob Fox when they got stuck in heavy traffic after a snowstorm hit the state last week. Parts of Kentucky saw up to 8 inches of snow. Nearly 10 inches of snow fell in Lexington.

"Once we took off, I knew it was going to be a rough ride," Collings told LEX 18.

The traffic was bumper-to-bumper and Fox was a nervous wreck.

"My nerves were shot. She was screaming. I was trying not to wreck," Fox said.

After an hour and a half of sitting in traffic in "intense pain," Collings said, "Either we're going to call 911 right now or I'm going to have a baby in this car." The couple called 911 and the dispatcher arranged for an ambulance to meet them near the Fayette County Detention Center. The ambulance showed up and transported Collings to Baptist Health.

Collings gave birth to Frazier who measured 7 pounds and 15 ounces.

"I think it was a miracle," Collings said.

