Road Conditions Improving In Kentucky; Snow To Be Gone This Weekend

Parts of Kentucky saw up to 8 inches of snow Thursday after a winter storm moved through the southeastern United States.

But the snow is on track to be gone this weekend, according to WDRB. The weekend forecast calls for 40-degree temperatures on Saturday and Sunday. There's also a chance of rain.

"Widespread rain moves over the area Saturday night into Sunday associated with a cold front. Rain amounts of 1-1.5 inches combined with the melting snowpack could lead to ponding or minor flooding. Especially across central and southern Kentucky where the higher amounts of snow fell," the National Weather Service said Friday.

Until then, Friday's forecast calls for temperatures dipping into the teens until reaching the high 30s Saturday afternoon.

Although the snow is melting, icy roads remains a prevalent hazard across the state. In Louisville, the Metro Snow Team was able to salt and plow major roads, leaving them in good condition for the day, while neighborhoods remain covered in snow and ice.

The same goes for Elizabethtown, where officials warned against hazardous driving conditions on secondary roadways. Sidewalks are also a major concern, in addition to major streets and roads.

In Lexington, 9.9 inches of snow fell Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, breaking the snowfall record for January 6 set in 1910.