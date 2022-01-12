Mandy Moore Posed With Son In 'This Is Us' Old Age Makeup & It's Adorable
By Emily Lee
January 12, 2022
Mandy Moore had a special guest on the set of This Is Us this week. The 37-year-old actress, who stars as Pearson family matriarch Rebecca, brought her 11-month-old son, August, with her to work.
While any photo of Moore's adorable baby boy is worth gushing over, this one really takes the cake. Moore shared a photo of herself and her son, who she affectionately refers to as Goosey, in the hair and makeup chair. The photo was clearly taken after Moore's transformation into the older version of Rebecca, making her look more like her son's grandma than his mother.
It must be quite special for Moore to bring her young son to set with her, as This Is Us is currently filming its final season. Earlier this year, NBC officially announced the show would not be coming back for a seventh season. The news didn't come as much of a surprise to the series' devoted fanbase. Creator Dan Fogelman has been open about his desire to tell the story of the Pearson family over the course of a six-season arc. “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is,” he told The Hollywood Reporter back in April 2019.
Showrunner Isaac Aptaker echoed these sentiments, as well, while chatting with Deadline. "From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, 'I think this is where we end up. I think this is what I know. Let's figure out the rest together,'" he said.
Though the show is coming to an end, the cast seems closer than over, especially Moore and her on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia. Moore took the opportunity to gush about her frequent scene partner after he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this week.
"The heartiest of congrats to my tv hubby and partner-in-crime on his STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Moore wrote. "Wish I could have been there to celebrate in person but we are in the middle of shooting Season 6 and knowing Mi and how much he loves his job, he’d definitely insist that work comes first. Congrats on this recognition and thanks for being a wonderful patriarch and carrying us these last 6 years. Also, the fact that our stars are right next to one another?? Come on!!"
Moore's heartfelt post about Ventimiglia comes not long after the Pearson family patriarch raved about his on-screen wife's work ethic. "I remember saying to her that I'm not going to be happy unless you're happy," Ventimiglia recalled of his early days on set with Moore. "That's been the consistent thread for Mandy and I, we both just invest so much. We communicate so much."
"I just think the world of her. She's wonderful," he praised, going on to call his on-screen wife "incredibly, naturally talented," as well as "very connected to what she does."
"She works incredibly hard," he added. Six seasons later, Ventimiglia continues to be "always inspired by Mandy."
"She puts a lot of effort into the work," he continued. "but when the work is done, she leaves it in a studio. She walks away from it. And she's...passionate about something else: Her family, her music, her friends, giving back to the community. She's a very inspirational woman."
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.