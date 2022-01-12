It must be quite special for Moore to bring her young son to set with her, as This Is Us is currently filming its final season. Earlier this year, NBC officially announced the show would not be coming back for a seventh season. The news didn't come as much of a surprise to the series' devoted fanbase. Creator Dan Fogelman has been open about his desire to tell the story of the Pearson family over the course of a six-season arc. “We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan. I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is,” he told The Hollywood Reporter back in April 2019.

Showrunner Isaac Aptaker echoed these sentiments, as well, while chatting with Deadline. "From day one, Dan came in with his master plan for the big picture stuff of the show and said, 'I think this is where we end up. I think this is what I know. Let's figure out the rest together,'" he said.

Though the show is coming to an end, the cast seems closer than over, especially Moore and her on-screen husband Milo Ventimiglia. Moore took the opportunity to gush about her frequent scene partner after he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this week.

"The heartiest of congrats to my tv hubby and partner-in-crime on his STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Moore wrote. "Wish I could have been there to celebrate in person but we are in the middle of shooting Season 6 and knowing Mi and how much he loves his job, he’d definitely insist that work comes first. Congrats on this recognition and thanks for being a wonderful patriarch and carrying us these last 6 years. Also, the fact that our stars are right next to one another?? Come on!!"