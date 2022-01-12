Morgan Evans Revealed What He Didn't Tell Kelsea Ballerini In Australia

Morgan Evans pulled off a heartwarming surprise when he returned home to Newcastle, Australia. Returning for Christmas marked the first time Evans went home in two and a half years… and it “seems nothing has changed …”

The “Kiss Somebody” singer took to his social media channels to share a video from his first night back in Australia. He revealed that he didn’t share it with his wife, fellow country singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini, until after the trip, captioning: “I didn’t show my American wife this video until we had left the country …”

Evans’ video, set to the Spider-Man theme song, zeroes in on two massive spiders on a wall inside. As he admits he didn’t show his wife while they were still in Australia, the video shows the gigantic creatures crushed by a shoe. Evans encourages viewers to “tag someone you know who loves spiders!!!” So far, however, it appears few spider-lovers have watched. “Home Sweet” singer Russell Dickerson emphatically commented, “NOPE!!!!! NOPE NOPE NOPE NOPEEEE.” Others said they “would just burn the house down because I’m sure there would be others,” and “wouldn’t even be able to sleep.” See if you’d be able to handle seeing these spiders here: