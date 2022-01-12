Two Separate Rideshare Drivers Carjacked By Multiple Females In Ohio

Two separate Rideshare drivers have been carjacked in the Cleveland area.

According to FOX 8, police have reported two separate incidents of an Uber and a Lyft driver getting carjacked by young females.

The first incident happened on December 27 at Colgate Avenue and West 73rd Street.

Police were called and the Lyft driver said his car was taken at gunpoint by three females he had picked up.

The women requested a ride from West 28th Street to Colgate Avenue and West 73rd. When the man arrived at their dropoff location, a female sitting behind the driver got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the man. She told him, "We need this. Get out," and also made him leave his cell phone before they took off.

Police say the car and phone were bother found the next day. The ride was requested by someone named "Ma-hinyah."

On New Year's Day, an Uber driver was carjacked by who he described as "young women."

The Uber driver told police he picked up a woman who requested the ride under the name "Princess."

When he arrived at her dropoff location on Parkway Drive, the woman asked the man to help her find her keys in the back seat. When he got out to help, three females rushed the vehicle, one of which had a rock, and all four of them got in his car and drove off.

His car was found the following day, but the suspects have still not been identified, police reported.

Anyone with information on the carjackings is asked to call the Cleveland police at 216-623-5492.