Utah's Tallest Building Coming Soon To Downtown Salt Lake City
By Dani Medina
January 12, 2022
Utah's tallest building is coming soon to downtown Salt Lake City.
The Astra Tower will break ground on Wednesday (January 12). The 40-story building, located on the northwest corner of State Street and 200 South, is expected to be about 450 feet in height from the ground to the top of the screen wall on the roof, according to the Kensington Investment Company. The tallest building in Salt Lake City (and Utah) is currently the Wells Fargo Building, standing at 422 feet.
The soon-to-be tallest building in Utah will be nearly 680,000 square feet and will be home to luxury apartments, communal amenities and private parking, according to the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance. On the rooftop, there will be a 4,000 square foot roof terrace with panoramic views of Salt Lake valley and Wasatch Front.
Astra Tower is expected to be completed in October 2024, according to ABC 4.
Here's a look at the 10 tallest buildings in Salt Lake City ahead of Astra Tower's opening:
- Wells Fargo Center, 422 feet
- LDS Office Building, 420 feet
- 95 State at City Creek, 393 feet (under construction)
- 111 Main, 387 feet
- Promontory on South Temple, 375 feet
- Key Bank Tower, 351 feet
- One Utah Center, 350 feet
- Beneficial Financial Group Tower, 335 feet
- The Grand America Hotel, 330 feet
- American Towers South, 324 feet and American Towers North, 324 feet