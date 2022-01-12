Utah's Tallest Building Coming Soon To Downtown Salt Lake City

Utah's tallest building is coming soon to downtown Salt Lake City.

The Astra Tower will break ground on Wednesday (January 12). The 40-story building, located on the northwest corner of State Street and 200 South, is expected to be about 450 feet in height from the ground to the top of the screen wall on the roof, according to the Kensington Investment Company. The tallest building in Salt Lake City (and Utah) is currently the Wells Fargo Building, standing at 422 feet.

The soon-to-be tallest building in Utah will be nearly 680,000 square feet and will be home to luxury apartments, communal amenities and private parking, according to the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance. On the rooftop, there will be a 4,000 square foot roof terrace with panoramic views of Salt Lake valley and Wasatch Front.

Astra Tower is expected to be completed in October 2024, according to ABC 4.

Here's a look at the 10 tallest buildings in Salt Lake City ahead of Astra Tower's opening: