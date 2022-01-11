Dwayne Wade Becomes Part Owner Of Real Salt Lake MLS Team
By Dani Medina
January 11, 2022
Dwayne Wade is entering the soccer world.
The former NBA Champion announced last week he has become a part owner of Real Salt Lake, a Major League Soccer team based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Real Salt Lake would be Wade's second stake in a professional sports franchise after announcing he became a part owner for the Utah Jazz last April.
"Excited to join the soccer world and be a part of @realsaltlake alongside my partners at Smith Entertainment Group @RyanQualtrics and @ryanjsweeney. Let's go!" Wade said on Twitter. Ryan Smith and Ryan Sweeney are also part owners of Real Salt Lake and the Utah Jazz.
According to Black Enterprise, the financial terms of Wade's investment into the soccer team were not disclosed.
Excited to join the soccer world and be part of @realsaltlake alongside my partners at Smith Entertainment Group @RyanQualtrics and @ryanjsweeney. Let’s go! pic.twitter.com/HEsPrU5igO— DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2022
"The RSL deal includes Rio Tinto Stadium, the RSL Academy, the MLS Next Pro team Real Monarchs and the club's Zions Bank Training Center," according to Sports Illustrated.
Real Salt Lake was previously owned by Dell Loy Hansen but the team was put up for sale in August 2020 after he made racist comments, according to Sports Illustrated. The team has been trying to find a buyer since.
Here's a look at other NBA stars who have invested in soccer teams:
- Kevin Durant, Philadelphia Union
- James Harden, Houston Dynamo
- Steve Nash, Vancouver Whitecaps
- Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Football Club
- LeBron James, Meyerside club, Liverpool