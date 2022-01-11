Dwayne Wade Becomes Part Owner Of Real Salt Lake MLS Team

Dwayne Wade is entering the soccer world.

The former NBA Champion announced last week he has become a part owner of Real Salt Lake, a Major League Soccer team based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Real Salt Lake would be Wade's second stake in a professional sports franchise after announcing he became a part owner for the Utah Jazz last April.

"Excited to join the soccer world and be a part of @realsaltlake alongside my partners at Smith Entertainment Group @RyanQualtrics and @ryanjsweeney. Let's go!" Wade said on Twitter. Ryan Smith and Ryan Sweeney are also part owners of Real Salt Lake and the Utah Jazz.

According to Black Enterprise, the financial terms of Wade's investment into the soccer team were not disclosed.