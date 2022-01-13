5 'Instagram-Ready' Locations Across Las Vegas

Looking for some cute spots to up the ante on your instagram feed? Look no further.

Las Vegas Weekly released a list of the most Instagram-worthy spots in Las Vegas. The website states, "They’re informally called “Instagram museums”—storefront spaces, usually located in tourist-heavy spots, that are sectioned off into multiple rooms of immersive art pieces and splashy backdrops."

Here are five Instagram-worthy spots in Las Vegas:

"Seven Magic Mountains" by Ugo Rondinone

This vibrant land art installation is colorful and cool. With seven rock pillars of rainbow colors jutting up from the ground, it's hard to resist stopping for a photo.

Vegas Vickie at Circa

This iconic cowgirl is 25 feet tall and is made of glowing neon lights. The cowgirl moved off Fremont Street and is now inside the lobby of new Downtown resort Circa.