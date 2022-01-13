5 'Instagram-Ready' Locations Across Las Vegas
By Ginny Reese
January 13, 2022
Looking for some cute spots to up the ante on your instagram feed? Look no further.
Las Vegas Weekly released a list of the most Instagram-worthy spots in Las Vegas. The website states, "They’re informally called “Instagram museums”—storefront spaces, usually located in tourist-heavy spots, that are sectioned off into multiple rooms of immersive art pieces and splashy backdrops."
Here are five Instagram-worthy spots in Las Vegas:
"Seven Magic Mountains" by Ugo Rondinone
This vibrant land art installation is colorful and cool. With seven rock pillars of rainbow colors jutting up from the ground, it's hard to resist stopping for a photo.
Vegas Vickie at Circa
This iconic cowgirl is 25 feet tall and is made of glowing neon lights. The cowgirl moved off Fremont Street and is now inside the lobby of new Downtown resort Circa.
Red Rock Canyon Scenic Overlook
If you're in to more of a nature vibe, you'll definitely need to check out this spot. Try timing your photo here during golden hour!
"Snowball" by Jesse Carson Smigel
This giant 10-foot-tall kitty sits in the 18b Arts District at the corner of First Street and Coolidge Avenue. This is definitely a sight for the funkier, weirder Instagram vibes.
"Big Rig Jig" by Mike Ross
If you are into the funnier photos, try this spot out. The sculpture is two full-size tanker trucks made out of metal. If you get the right angle, you can make it look like you're lifting one of the trucks up with your Hulk strength.