Picasso Artwork Sells In Las Vegas Auction For Nearly $110 Million

Some artwork by Pablo Picasso has been auctioned off in Las Vegas for nearly $110 million, reported WHDH 7 News. The 11 works of art were displayed in a Las Vegas restaurant for years, and now they're all going to new homes.

The pieces were displayed in the Bellagio's Michelin-starred French and Spanish restaurant, called "Picassso." The eatery was inspired by Picasso's life and work.

The big seller at the auction was Picasso's "Femme au béret rouge-orange." This translates to "Woman in reddish-orange hat," and depicts Picasso's lover Marie-Thérèse Walter. The piece was auctioned off for a whopping $40 million.

Another big seller was "Homme et enfant," which translates to "Man and child," sold for over $24 million. This painting was said to depict his role as a father.

Two cubist-inspired paintings from the early 1940s were auctioned off for over $16 million. "Nature morte aux fleurs et au compotier" was auctioned for over $8 million.

According to an MGM spokesperson, the auction would be helping to "deepen diversity and inclusion" in the company's art collection. The spokesperson noted that the group still contains 12 other works of art by Picasso that will replace the items in the "Picasso" restaurant that were auctioned off.