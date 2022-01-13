Alleged Mall Thief Arrested After Getaway Vehicle Crashes In Lynnwood

A female theft suspect and an alleged getaway driver found themselves behind bars after botching their getaway in Southwest Washington, KOMO says. The incident began Tuesday night (January 11) when a 27-year-old woman jumped into a truck after stealing something from Alderwood Mall, according to Lynnwood Police.

Authorities say the 36-year-old male getaway driver ran several red lights during their escape, but it came to an abrupt stop when he T-boned another vehicle near 184th Street Southwest and 36th Avenue West. After the crash, cops say the duo ran away from the scene and tried hiding.

The getaway driver was taken into custody "thanks to an observant LPD sergeant combing the area," according to the police department on Facebook. "The 27-year-old female passenger... was caught almost immediately when K9 Rico sniffed out her hiding spot near the crashed truck.