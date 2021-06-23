Feedback

Tool Thief Takes Victim On Swerve-Filled Ride In West Seattle

By Zuri Anderson

June 23, 2021

A man found himself riding along with a thief suspected of taking his tool kit in West Seattle, according to KIRO 7 on Tuesday (June 22).

Reporters said the wild incident happened at a home in the 7900 block of 34th Avenue Southwest on the morning of June 12. The victim was working on the house until a red Chevrolet pickup truck reportedly pulled up to the residence.

A man got out of the vehicle, grabbed a hammer toolkit from the back of the victim's truck, and put it in the bed of the Chevrolet, Seattle police said. The victim was watching the entire affair and even jumped into the bed of the Chevrolet as the suspect started the vehicle, reporters said.

Then the driver started accelerating and swerving with the victim in the bed, who was pleading for him to stop, police said. When the truck slowed down Avenue Southwest and Southwest Trenton Street, the victim reportedly took the opportunity to jump from the moving truck with his toolkit.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle, head injury and knee abrasions, police said. Authorities have not found the truck nor the person responsible as of Wednesday (June 23).

