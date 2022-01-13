Avril Lavigne Reveals Title, Track List And Release Date For New Album
By Katrina Nattress
January 14, 2022
Avril Lavigne has officially announced the details of her upcoming seventh album after teasing it for months. The project will be called Love Sux and is slated for a February 25 release. Big names like Machine Gun Kelly, blackbear and blink-182's Mark Hoppus will be featured on the album.
"I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career," she explained about going back to her pop punk roots. "To the core, I'm a kid from a small town who listened to bands like blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school, and I tapped into that. But I also was writing power ballads like 'I'm With You' and stuff like that [when I first started out], so this time I just wanted to have fun and rock out. It just felt like it was time to make this type of an album."
Check out Lavigne's announcement and the track list below.
Avril Lavigne Love Sux Track List
01. Cannonball
02. Bois Lie (Featuring Machine Gun Kelly)
03. Bite Me
04. I Love It When You Hate Me (Featuring blackbear)
05. Love Sux
06. Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending
07. Avalanche
08. Déjà Vu
09. F.U.
10. All I Wanted (Featuring Mark Hoppus)
11. Dare To Love Me
12. Break Of A Heartache