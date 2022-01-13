Avril Lavigne Reveals Title, Track List And Release Date For New Album

By Katrina Nattress

January 14, 2022

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

Avril Lavigne has officially announced the details of her upcoming seventh album after teasing it for months. The project will be called Love Sux and is slated for a February 25 release. Big names like Machine Gun Kelly, blackbear and blink-182's Mark Hoppus will be featured on the album.

"I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career," she explained about going back to her pop punk roots. "To the core, I'm a kid from a small town who listened to bands like blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school, and I tapped into that. But I also was writing power ballads like 'I'm With You' and stuff like that [when I first started out], so this time I just wanted to have fun and rock out. It just felt like it was time to make this type of an album."

Check out Lavigne's announcement and the track list below.

Avril Lavigne Love Sux Track List

01. Cannonball

02. Bois Lie (Featuring Machine Gun Kelly)

03. Bite Me

04. I Love It When You Hate Me (Featuring blackbear)

05. Love Sux

06. Kiss Me Like The World Is Ending

07. Avalanche

08. Déjà Vu

09. F.U.

10. All I Wanted (Featuring Mark Hoppus)

11. Dare To Love Me

12. Break Of A Heartache

Avril Lavigne
