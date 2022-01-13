Avril Lavigne Reveals Title, Track List And Release Date For New Album

Avril Lavigne has officially announced the details of her upcoming seventh album after teasing it for months. The project will be called Love Sux and is slated for a February 25 release. Big names like Machine Gun Kelly, blackbear and blink-182's Mark Hoppus will be featured on the album.

"I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career," she explained about going back to her pop punk roots. "To the core, I'm a kid from a small town who listened to bands like blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school, and I tapped into that. But I also was writing power ballads like 'I'm With You' and stuff like that [when I first started out], so this time I just wanted to have fun and rock out. It just felt like it was time to make this type of an album."

Check out Lavigne's announcement and the track list below.