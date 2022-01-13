Britney Spears has some words for Jamie Lynn after her sister's recent interview with Good Morning America to discuss her memoir Things I've Should've Said. The elder Spears shared a lengthy message on Twitter, where she revealed she's been suffering from an intense illness and high fever, which spiked at 104 degrees when she watched the show.

"It was actually kind of nice having a fever so high cause I had to surrender to not caring," she wrote in her message. "I just couldn’t give a f**k but my head hurt so bad."

After giving more details about her grueling sickness, the pop star discussed what parts of her sister's interview really got to her. "The 2 things that did bother me that my sister said was how my behavior was out of control," Britney confessed. "She was never around me much 15 years ago at that time…so why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense??? REALLY???"

"Then where the lady mentioned why did she accuse you of doing remixes to her songs…I know it may sound like a silly thing to most people but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby," she continued. "She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!!!"

"They all got to DO IT and PLAY ME and I always sat there and took it," Britney added. "But see, now it’s a joke…the last thing I would ever do is ask for what was just given to her!!! So yes, they did ruin my dreams. I do remember asking my sister why she did that when she knew I was waiting to change my show and her only words were ‘Well, it wasn’t my idea’…Hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn!!!!"

See Britney's full message below.