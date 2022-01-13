Chicago Man Vandalizes Bar, Attempts To Stab Manager Over Vaccine Card

Police are searching for a man who vandalized a bar and threatened a manager because a member of his group was denied entry due to not having a vaccination card.

According to FOX 32, in Pilsen around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday (January 9), a man entered El Trebol Liquors and Bar and tried to take multiple cases of alcohol without paying.

Police say a manager went up to the man and they got into a verbal altercation. The suspect then threw an object that broke the front door and fled from the business.

The same man returned to the business a little later with a knife and tried to stab the manager. Luckily, the manager did not sustain any injuries and the man once again fled from the scene.

El Trebol Liquors and Bar made a Facebook post and supplied images of the incident:

"Community Alert": Yesterday our beloved family-owned business was vandalized by a man after a person in his group was denied entry to our vintage bar because they did not have the vaccination card required by the city. After breaking the glass of the front door, the man returned with a knife intending to hurt the manager. Seconds before the attack, another man in that same group had attempted to rob some liquor and was kicked out."

The post went on to say that they were "disheartened by this unfortunate incident that left our employees and patrons worried for their safety."

"At El Trebol we are committed to follow the city's COVID-19 mandates to ensure the well-being of our patrons. We will continue to enforce the mandates and request a valid vaccination card and identification before entry."

No suspects have been taken into custody.