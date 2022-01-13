Donald Glover Has A Message For His Critics Ahead Of 'Atlanta' Return

It's been four years since Donald Glover's series Atlanta graced televisions, and the unexpected hiatus has garnered many critics over time. But Glover, aka Childish Gambino, has a message for his critics ahead of the season 3 premiere of his Golden Globe Award winning show.

On Wednesday, the actor/rapper, who rarely posts on social media, shared a tweet to let the naysayers know, he's open and ready for all the criticism, writing:

"please @ me this year if u talk shit on me."