It's been a minute since Taylor Swift dropped Red (Taylor's Version) back in November. The rerecorded album saw Swift releasing the highly anticipated 10-minute version of her fan-favorite song 'All Too Well,' which fans have long believed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal.

The song's release saw fans rehashing old drama and once again making jokes about Gyllenhaal returning Swift's scarf after all these years. Though his name was making a ton of headlines at the time, Gyllenhaal remained silent on the subject. Now, though, fans think the Day After Tomorrow actor may have finally responded.

On Wednesday (January 12), W Mag released its 2022 Best Performances Portfolio, which highlights 35 actors making major moves in Hollywood. One of those actors just so happens to be Gyllenhaal, who posed in a completely red ensemble for the magazine.

Not only did Gyllenhaal don an all-red outfit, but he also posed with heart-shaped sunglasses sitting on his head. The sunglasses resemble a pair Swift was known to rock during her first Red era, including in the music video for '22.'