Fans Think Jake Gyllenhaal Reacted To Taylor Swift's 'Red' In Colorful Way
By Emily Lee
January 13, 2022
It's been a minute since Taylor Swift dropped Red (Taylor's Version) back in November. The rerecorded album saw Swift releasing the highly anticipated 10-minute version of her fan-favorite song 'All Too Well,' which fans have long believed to be about Jake Gyllenhaal.
The song's release saw fans rehashing old drama and once again making jokes about Gyllenhaal returning Swift's scarf after all these years. Though his name was making a ton of headlines at the time, Gyllenhaal remained silent on the subject. Now, though, fans think the Day After Tomorrow actor may have finally responded.
On Wednesday (January 12), W Mag released its 2022 Best Performances Portfolio, which highlights 35 actors making major moves in Hollywood. One of those actors just so happens to be Gyllenhaal, who posed in a completely red ensemble for the magazine.
Not only did Gyllenhaal don an all-red outfit, but he also posed with heart-shaped sunglasses sitting on his head. The sunglasses resemble a pair Swift was known to rock during her first Red era, including in the music video for '22.'
It's unlikely Gyllenhaal will ever really address his previous relationship with Swift. At the time of the album's release in November, a source close to the actor told E! News: "Jake has no interest in any of it. He doesn't read gossip or pay any attention to that ... He's living his life and focused on himself. He's ignoring all of the noise."
As for Swift, she's made it clear she's moved on, despite revisiting her old music. While making an appearance on Late Night ahead of the release of Red (Taylor's Version), Seth Meyers inquired: "I wonder if there are people who might think that they were the one you were singing about, if it's easier or far, far worse for them 10 years later."
"I haven't thought about their experience, to be honest," Swift replied, to which Meyers declared with a laugh : "That's the biggest burn. I think there's nothing they'd rather hear less."