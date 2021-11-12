Swifties Roast Jake Gyllenhaal After 'Red' Revisits Relationship Drama
By Emily Lee
November 12, 2021
Ever since Taylor Swift first released Red, her fourth studio album, back in 2012, the album has become a cult favorite among Swift's most diehard fans. On Friday (November 12), the highly anticipated "Taylor's Version" of Red was released at long last. The massive project includes the original 16 songs from Red's first era, as well as all the songs from the expanded version and 9 "from the vault songs."
One of those vault songs is the long-mythologized version of 'All Too Well.' After years of wondering about that "first draft" of the searing ballad, fans were not disappointed when they finally got to listen to the expanded lyrics. While fans were thrilled to hear the extended, scorched Earth tome of a song, there's one person who's probably not so excited to be revisiting the past—Jake Gyllenhaal.
If you're new to the Swiftverse, a number of the most heartbreaking songs on Red were likely inspired by the pair's short-lived, on-again-off-again romance. Swift jumps back into the drama headfirst with the brutally honest 'All Too Well' expanded lyrics, as well as a few of the new vault songs.
Following the release of Red (Taylor's Version), fans have taken to social media to roast Gyllenhaal. From that interesting keychain Swift says he carried back in 2010 to the former couple's significant age gap, fans had hot takes on it all. Here are some of the funniest tweets about the Swift-Gyllenhaal relationship:
Taylor after absolutely tearing apart Jake Gyllenhaal for 10 minutes #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/bJsZJmJBHf— phoebe (@pheebsrowen) November 12, 2021
jake gyllenhaal tossing taylor swift the car keys pic.twitter.com/cqcTMOtg1T— abby monteil (@abbyemonteil) November 12, 2021
All of Jake Gyllenhaal's friends tomorrow hearing 10 whole minutes of All Too Well pic.twitter.com/MR6cCPWEQr— Thicc-ery Binx 🐈⬛ (Taylor's Version) (@tootsdeville) November 11, 2021
what if you were jake gyllenhaal and you wanted to go to heaven but god said nah remember when you missed taylor swift’s 21st birthday party— paige hettinger (@404paigenotfnd) November 12, 2021
Joe Jonas going to sleep tonight knowing all the attention is on Jake Gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/f2T1LmBchH— im shane gray 4 cryn out loud (@camprockqueen) November 11, 2021
Jake Gyllenhaal having a “fuck the patriarchy” keychain while dating women 10 years younger than him does track yes— carina hsieh (@carinahsieh) November 12, 2021
The way Swifties have their little ballet flats firmly planted on Jake Gyllenhaal’s neck…I die every time.— Alexis “Bring Back Bunheads” Wilson (@sassyblackdiva) November 12, 2021
jake gyllenhaal turn off your phone for the weekend baby— daniel taroy (@danieltaroy) November 12, 2021
jake gyllenhaal disappearing from public eye for the rest of the year now that red tv is out #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/p9it7LHcrU— michael (@hemswcrthy) November 12, 2021
taylor swift watching everyone react to all too well 10 minute version when jake gyllenhaal hasn’t even crossed her mind for half a decade pic.twitter.com/6S78BBNMqX— lex (@gretagerwigflew) November 12, 2021
During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers ahead of the album's release, Meyers asked Swift: "I wonder if there are people, who might think that they were the one you were singing about, if it's easier or far, far worse for them 10 years later?" Swift offered what's likely to be one of her only comments on the relationship and, yes, it's as savage as you'd expect. "I haven't thought about their experience, to be honest," she said. With a laugh, Meyers responded: "I think that's the biggest burn. I think there's nothing they'd rather hear less."
Maybe Gyllenhaal will finally mail back that scarf now.