Ever since Taylor Swift first released Red, her fourth studio album, back in 2012, the album has become a cult favorite among Swift's most diehard fans. On Friday (November 12), the highly anticipated "Taylor's Version" of Red was released at long last. The massive project includes the original 16 songs from Red's first era, as well as all the songs from the expanded version and 9 "from the vault songs."

One of those vault songs is the long-mythologized version of 'All Too Well.' After years of wondering about that "first draft" of the searing ballad, fans were not disappointed when they finally got to listen to the expanded lyrics. While fans were thrilled to hear the extended, scorched Earth tome of a song, there's one person who's probably not so excited to be revisiting the past—Jake Gyllenhaal.

If you're new to the Swiftverse, a number of the most heartbreaking songs on Red were likely inspired by the pair's short-lived, on-again-off-again romance. Swift jumps back into the drama headfirst with the brutally honest 'All Too Well' expanded lyrics, as well as a few of the new vault songs.

Following the release of Red (Taylor's Version), fans have taken to social media to roast Gyllenhaal. From that interesting keychain Swift says he carried back in 2010 to the former couple's significant age gap, fans had hot takes on it all. Here are some of the funniest tweets about the Swift-Gyllenhaal relationship: