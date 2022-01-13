Flight Attendant Stranded At Kentucky Airport Buys Lottery Ticket, Wins Big

What was an hours-long delay at an airport turned into a $50,000 pay day for a flight attendant from Utah.

The flight attendant had a delayed flight into Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on December 28 and went to a convenience store near the airport while waiting for his flight. He walked in looking for something to eat and ended up buying a Powerball ticket — and it paid off.

“I went in the store and while checking out, I thought, ‘I’m going to buy three sets of numbers for three drawings,’” the flight attendant told lottery officials, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The man from Salt Lake City, who wished to remain anonymous, said he often buys lottery tickets when he travels because Utah doesn't have a state lottery. He chose the Quick Pick option on the lottery ticket and put the ticket away. It wasn't until days later when he realized four numbers and the Powerball matched the winning numbers.

According to FOX 13 Memphis, the numbers were 12, 28, 39, 48, 50 and the Powerball was 7. The flight attendant didn't have the number 28. After taxes, the man received $35,500 and said he would use it for a down payment on a house.

To claim his ticket in Kentucky, the man switched shifts with a coworker to return to Kentucky.

“I’ve traveled all over the world but the best place I’ve ever been is Hebron, Kentucky,” he said.