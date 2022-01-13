Here's The Latest On Juju Smith-Schuster's Status Ahead Of Playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be getting a much-needed boost at the wide receiver position just in time for the playoffs.

Juju Smith-Schuster was designated to return from injured reserve and participated in practice on Thursday (January 13), three days ahead of the Steelers' AFC Wild Card Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (January 16), according Steelers.com beat reporter Teresa Varley.

The former Pro Bowler is still listed on the Reserve/Injured List and Pittsburgh will have a 21-day window to activate him to its 53-man roster, or he will remain on the list throughout the remainder of the postseason should the team advance.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Smith-Schuster was expected to miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL season as he was scheduled to undergo surgery following an MRI on October 10.

The former Pro Bowl wide receiver confirmed he underwent a surgical procedure on his injured shoulder in a post thanking fans and supporters on his verified Twitter account October 13.