Here's Why Pete Davidson May Be Hosting the 2022 Academy Awards

Only two weeks in to 2022 and Pete Davidson is already having a phenomenal year, both personally and professionally. According to reports, the Saturday Night Live star is being eyed to host the 2022 Academy Awards. A source revealed to Page Six:

“His people are talking to producers."

The source added that the prestigious show is looking for a “reset" and the Academy wants to bring in younger viewers. As for why Pete is the go-to guy for the job, the source added:

“He gets a demographic that is hard to get. He is in a good space, his career is doing well and he is on the rise. He is a sex symbol, unlikely, but he is big with a certain generation.

Since 2019, the Academy Awards have been host-less, following Kevin Hart's decision to step down due to a controversy regarding old, homophobic tweets of his that resurfaced. The Coronavirus pandemic also played a large part in the Academy's decision to go without a host in the past couple of years.

Pete Davidson's rising celebrity status makes him a shoe-in to get younger viewers to watch Oscars this year. The comedian has been making headlines for his budding relationship with Kim Kardashian, following her split from Kanye West. Not to mention that his New Year's Eve special with Miley Cyrus garnered over 6.3 million viewers for NBC.

Pete has yet to respond to Oscar hosting claims, but the show's producers are set to make a decision soon, as the 2022 Academy Awards are set to air on March 27th.