He's Back: Chris Brown Returns With Brand New Single "Iffy"
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 14, 2022
It's been three years since Chris Brown blessed fans with new music. Now the R&B star is back with a brand new single entitled "Iffy", ushering in a brand new era for Team Breezy. On the Eric Bellinger co-written track, Brown creates his very own birthday anthem and pays homage to Kobe Bryant singing:
“It’s your birthday, put your hands in the air if it’s your birthday / And you know we don’t give a **** it’s not your birthday. 24 on the jersey, just for Mamba and shit.”
In preparation for his upcoming tenth studio album, Brown revealed the project will consist of 16 tracks, similar to his debut, self-titled album, which was released in 2005. He shared with his fans:
"The amount of songs on this one will be the same amount of songs as my first album. KEEP IT CLASSIC… Chris Brown to BREEZY!”
The Grammy Award wining star shared an exciting clip of the visuals for "Iffy" with his 102 million fans, writing:
"BREEZY SEASON COMING! 2022 🎥 NEW ERA UNLOCKED. PRESAVE LINK IN BIO"
Aside from working on new music, Chris has been enjoying time in daddy mode with his 7-year old daughter Royal and 2-year old son Aeko. Although his baby boy lives in Germany with mom model mom Ammika Harris, a source revealed that Breezy and Harris are co-parenting wonderfully, telling Hollywood Life:
“They stay in touch all the time and are constantly FaceTiming so Chris is able to keep up with Aeko as he’s growing. He doesn’t want to miss any little milestones since Aeko is growing so fast. Ammika has been really good about sending a ton of pictures and videos to him all the time.”
Chris showed Ammika love via Instagram as she celebrated her birthday back in May, gushing:
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THIS SPECIAL WOMAN. LOVE YOU MEEK MEEK."
Check out the visuals for Chris Brown's new single "Iffy" below.