Nevada Police Help Celebrate 4th Birthday Of Fallen Trooper's Son
By Dani Medina
January 13, 2022
Last week marked the fourth birthday of Raylan May, but the first without his father. His father, fallen Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May, was killed in the line of duty last summer.
To celebrate Raylan's big day, over 60 units from four different agencies came together with balloons, sirens and police lights in his Las Vegas neighborhood. In a heartwarming video the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol shared on Facebook, you can see officers parading the May family's cul-de-sac — with a special guest from Paw Patrol. Raylan was laughing and smiling the entire time.
"The Nevada State Police is forever grateful to everyone that helped make this day possible!" the agency said on Facebook.
The video ended with a birthday message to Raylan: "We will always be here for you."
May was killed July 27, 2021 after he was hit by a vehicle during a highway pursuit.
"He was struck while deploying stop-sticks on I-15 attempting to apprehend an armed carjacking suspect. The suspect’s vehicle struck Trooper May, who suffered life-threatening injuries," police said.
With heavy hearts, we confirm the loss of @NHPSouthernComm Trooper Micah May #6203. He was struck while deploying stop-sticks on I-15 attempting to apprehend an armed carjacking suspect. The suspect's vehicle struck Trooper May, who suffered life-threatening injuries.
According to FOX 5, the mortgage on the May family's home was paid off in December by Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that supports first responders, veterans and their families.