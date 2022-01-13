Nevada Police Help Celebrate 4th Birthday Of Fallen Trooper's Son

Last week marked the fourth birthday of Raylan May, but the first without his father. His father, fallen Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Micah May, was killed in the line of duty last summer.

To celebrate Raylan's big day, over 60 units from four different agencies came together with balloons, sirens and police lights in his Las Vegas neighborhood. In a heartwarming video the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol shared on Facebook, you can see officers parading the May family's cul-de-sac — with a special guest from Paw Patrol. Raylan was laughing and smiling the entire time.

"The Nevada State Police is forever grateful to everyone that helped make this day possible!" the agency said on Facebook.

The video ended with a birthday message to Raylan: "We will always be here for you."