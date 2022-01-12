There's No Longer An Elvis Presley Tribute Show On The Las Vegas Strip

The sole Elvis Presley tribute show no longer has a home on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, "All Shook Up" is no longer a running show at the V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood as of last weekend — coincidentally what would have been Presley's 87th birthday. There's been a ticketed Elvis Presley tribute show on the Strip since 1978 — a year after his death. "All Shook Up" has been around since 2014.

Vegas 411's Sam Novak reported the show is saying goodbye to its V Theater spot due to a conflict with David Saxe, major Las Vegas show producer. "Rumor of heated confrontation last night with producer and Saxe rep as show was packing. Look for production to be shopped around," Novak said.

Saxe said he has plans to fill the void of "All Shook Up" with another Elvis show.

“I’ll be producing a show with Elvis impressionists and a band, soon,” Saxe said.

Show producer Kurt Brown confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal the show had "differences with venue management."

“I just say that there were some differences going on between me and the venue management, and it was no longer feasible for us to stay. There’s no blame. We needed to move in a different direction," Brown said.

While "All Shook Up" no longer has a place on the Strip, the show will go on just at a new location. Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the show will reopen January 20 at the Pegasus Showroom at the Alexis Park Resort.