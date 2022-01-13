Ohio Restaurant Makes New York Times List Of Places To Visit In 2022

By Hannah DeRuyter

January 13, 2022

The New York Times releases a yearly list of places around the globe to visit for the year.

This year's list is based on places to visit that are "part of a solution" for a "changed world."

Among the 52 places on the list is one restaurant in Ohio that made the cut.

EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute in Cleveland is said to be a "restaurant with a mission of social justice turns dinner into a means of uplift."

According to EDWIN'S website, the restaurant's "goal is to enhance Cleveland's most vulnerable neighborhoods by helping to cultivate its future leaders."

Here is what the New York Times also wrote about EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute:

"Dinner isn't usually part of the prisoner re-entry system, but at EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institutein Cleveland's Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood, the mission is larger than braised artichokes and Burgundy snails: The aim is to teach former prisoners a new trade. Founded by Brandon Chrostowski, a classically trained chef, EDWINS includes a fine-dining French restaurant, bakery, butcher and event space, all open to the public. The campus has a test kitchen, apartments and basketball courts, and EDWINS continues to buy and refurbish buildings in the underserved neighborhood (a culinary class is available on closed-circuit tablets in prisons throughout the country). The institute helps former inmates get a place to live rent-free (relocation fees are paid in part by the Cleveland Browns football team), a driver's license, legal counseling and health care. 'It's not just about a wonderful restaurant, it's not just about re-entry,' said Councilman Blaine Griffin of Cleveland. 'This is social entrepreneurship at its best.'"

To see the other 51 destinations that made the list, click here.

