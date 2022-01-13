Omaha Woman Calls Police After Her Cat Attacks Her For Being Disciplined

An Omaha woman called the police for help because one of her cats was attacking her.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, on Monday (January 10), police arrived at an apartment near 37th and Dodge street after a 52-year-old woman called about her aggressive cat.

The police report states that the woman told authorities that her two cats were fighting; she scolded the more violent cat by telling it that she was going to "put it in its room."

The cat did not react well to being disciplined and became angry with its owner.

In retaliation to being threatened with a timeout, the cat began attacking the woman. The woman told authorities that when she was finally able to gain control of the cat, she locked it inside of a bedroom.

Officers say the woman was injured and was transported to Nebraska Medicine for treatment with "multiple superficial claw marks."

The aggressive cat was taken to the Nebraska Humane Society.

There were no updates on the cat after it was taken.

We frequently hear about family dogs attacking their owners, but very rarely do we hear about an enraged cat that attacks after being told it's going to be put in time out.