River In Illinois Makes New York Times List Of Places To Visit In 2022

The New York Times releases a yearly list of places around the globe to visit for the year.

This year's list is based on places to travel to that are "part of a solution" for a "changed world."

Among the 52 places on the list is one river in Illinois that made the cut.

Little Calumet River in Chicago is said to be full of "African American history and restored marshlands on a new marine trail in a less touristed neighborhood."

The New York Times pieced together some historical facts and what you can expect when visiting the Little Calumet River:

"In the Calumet region of Southeast Chicago, interest in the area's nearly two centuries of African American heritage is flourishing alongside a new marine trail. Established by the urban conservation organization Openlands and community partners, the seven-mile African American Heritage Water Trail aims to tell the story of the Little Calumet River and those connected to it throughout history, like freedom seekers on the Underground Railroad who found shelter at Ton Farm, owned by Dutch immigrants. Paddle by canoe or kayak to the trail's other key sites, including Chicago's Finest Marina, one of the oldest Black-owned marinas in the area, and the Major Taylor Trail Bridge, named after the African American cyclist legend. And history isn't the only draw for visitors: Thanks to initiatives by Audubon Great Lakes and other conservation groups, more marsh bird species are returning to this restored wetland area."

To see the other 51 destinations that made the list, click here.