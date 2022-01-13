St. Louis Falls Surprisingly Low On List Of Best Cities For Bagel Lovers

Bagels are a delicious way to start your morning. Whether its with butter or cream cheese, a bagel is always a good choice.

Some cities are better known for their bagels than others, but St. Louis residents might disagree on just how low they ranked in Lawn Love's 2022's best cities for bagel lovers list.

Lawn Love curated a list of 158 of the biggest cities to find which were the best for bagels, but they might have forgotten where bagels "bread-sliced" came from.

If you are unaware of what bread-slicing a bagel is, it is where instead of you slicing a bagel the normal two-halfs way, you slice it as if it is a loaf of bread.

The method went viral after a former St. Louis resident taught his co-workers on the west coast the interesting way to get your bagels sliced.

In May of 2019. Twitter user Alek Krautmann posted a photo along with the caption, "Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit!"

The tweet quickly went viral, gaining over 3,000 retweets and over 20,000 likes.