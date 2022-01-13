This Is The Best To-Go Dish In North Carolina
By Sarah Tate
January 18, 2022
Who doesn't enjoy have a delicious meal prepared by a talented chef? However, as many people begin dining out more at their favorite restaurants, there are still some who would rather enjoy a great meal from the comfort of their own home. Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best to-go dishes in each state, including one meal in North Carolina.
"...Amid the pandemic, takeout became special and a way to stay connected with favorite restaurants amid shutdowns and restrictions. Chefs mastered ways to prepare their best dishes in a to-go format. ... From expertly seasoned kabobs to taqueria-style eats and habit-forming sammies, these are some of the best to-go dishes in every state."
So which to-go dish was named the best in all of North Carolina?
Barbecue Sandwich Kit from Longleaf Swine
This barbecue joint in Raleigh is known for its incredible menu, but its barbecue sandwich kit allows you to build your own at home with as much, or as little, toppings as you want all while ensuring the buns don't fall apart (because, really, who wants a soggy bun?).
Learn more about Longleaf Swine at their website. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best to-go dish in the state:
