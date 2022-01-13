This Is The Best To-Go Dish In North Carolina

This barbecue joint in Raleigh is known for its incredible menu, but its barbecue sandwich kit allows you to build your own at home with as much, or as little, toppings as you want all while ensuring the buns don't fall apart (because, really, who wants a soggy bun?).

Learn more about Longleaf Swine at their website. Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best to-go dish in the state:

"A whole hog BBQ outpost, Longleaf Swine's menu is a greatest hits list of barbecue dishes and sides. Pimento mac and cheese is an option – yum! The assemble-at-home barbecue sandwich kit comes with pulled pork, coleslaw, buns, and vinegar sauces. Plus, it ensures your buns don't get soggy from the sauce."

Check out the full report here.