This Is The Best Food Truck In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

January 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Food trucks are like hidden gems stashed all over the city, and when you find the treasure, whether parked in an alley or stopped at a farmer's market, your prize is a delicious meal.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best food trucks in each state, including one popular mobile eatery in North Carolina. As the website states:

"Whether you're visiting a new city or on the hunt for a new favorite lunch or snack spot in your hometown, sometimes the best freshly made offerings come from smaller, mobile kitchens known as food trucks. From Korean tacos to mac and cheese sandwiches to bacon truffle fries, these trucks have something for everyone."

So what food truck was named the best in North Carolina?

Papi Queso in Charlotte

According to Papi Queso, "Nostalgia never tasted so good" with its menu filled with lots of grilled cheese options, like the bacon jalapeño, buffalo chicken or burger melt. For more information, check out their website.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! had to say about the best food truck in North Carolina:

"If you track down Papi Queso in Charlotte, you'll want to make sure you try the Pig Mac, which is a pulled pork mac and cheese sandwich with bourbon-soaked onions."

Check out the full report here.

