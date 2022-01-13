This Is The Most Searched For Girl Scout Cookie In Arizona

Samoas? Thin Mints? Tagalongs? Which one is your favorite? While everyone's preference is different, we can all agree on one thing — Girl Scout Cookies are addicting.

So addicting, that search history in every state across the U.S. reflects which Girl Scout Cookies people search — and eat — the most. Google shared with USA TODAY how every state searches for Girl Scout Cookies.

In Arizona, Thin Mints were the most searched Girl Scout Cookies. That mirrors the rest of the country, where 38 states also searched most for Thin Mints. Tagalongs came in at No. 2 nationwide, followed by Adventurefuls, a new addition, and then Do-si-dos. Tagalongs were the most searched in Alabama, Mississippi, West Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming and Alaska. Do-si-dos were a popular search term in South Dakota.

The good news for Arizonans, and everyone else, is that Girl Scout Cookies will be more accessible this year than ever, thanks to a new hybrid model with DoorDash. Due to the COVID-19 surge across the country, you can have your favorite Girl Scout Cookies delivered right to your door starting in February. You can still purchase cookies in person at a booth near you if you prefer.