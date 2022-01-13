This Is What A $500,000 House Looks Like In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

January 13, 2022

Two story great room with modern fireplace
Photo: Getty Images

When you're shopping the market for a home, location is just as important as the mortgage. Depending on where you live, you could nab a mansion, a quirky, one-of-a-kind home, or just a one-bedroom apartment for the same price.

To give you an idea of this, MoneyWise looked for homes in every state around the $500,000 price tag. "To demonstrate just how radical the difference can be, we’ve highlighted one residence in the most populated city in each state on Realtor.com," according to the website.

So what can you get for half a million in Colorado? Writers say you can get an astounding townhouse with several rooms and nice amenities in a vibrant Denver neighborhood. Here's what they had to say about the home:

"This 1,782-square-foot townhouse boasts two large master suites, two and a half baths, a kitchen updated with granite countertops, and a private back porch. Located in Capitol Hill, known for its excellent shopping, nightlife, schools, and parks, scoring this home would put you at the heart of one of America’s highest-rated cities for livability."

How much does this stunning home cost? $545,000. Check out the photos here.

Click here to check out other impressive or surprising houses for similar prices across the country.

