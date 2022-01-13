This Is What A $500,000 House Looks Like In Oregon

When you're shopping the market for a home, location is just as important as the mortgage. Depending on where you live, you could nab a mansion, a quirky, one-of-a-kind home, or just a one-bedroom apartment for the same price.

To give you an idea of this, MoneyWise looked for homes in every state around the $500,000 price tag. "To demonstrate just how radical the difference can be, we’ve highlighted one residence in the most populated city in each state on Realtor.com," according to the website.

So what can you get for half a million in Oregon? Writers say you can get an amazing three-bedroom home that's just outside of Portland. Here's what writers had to say about the property:

"This 2,098-square-foot corner-lot home in the Rock Creek neighborhood includes three bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a new cedar deck in the backyard. The home itself may not blow you away, but its location is unbeatable. You'll be close to lovely parks like Bethany Lake and Allenback Acres, and trendy downtown Portland is just 15 minutes away."

How much does this stunning home cost? $527,934. Check out the photos here.

Click here to check out other impressive or surprising houses for similar prices across the country.