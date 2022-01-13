This Place Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In All Of Indiana

The sweet and savory combination of chicken and waffles has truly stood the test of time. The unlikely combo is sure to send anyone to comfort food heaven.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken and waffles. The website states, "Despite the variations of this soul food you’ll find across America, these recipes all have one thing in common – customers absolutely adore them."

The best chicken and waffles in Indiana come from His Place Eatery in Indianapolis. The restaurant is located at 6916 East 30th Street. Click here to check out the restaurant's menu.

LoveFOOD explains:

"His Place Eatery, a Southern-style restaurant in Indianapolis, is ready to satisfy any of your chicken and waffle cravings with three great options. The classic, which is also favored by customers, is four crispy chicken wings on a fluffy Belgian waffle, served with two sides such as mac ‘n’ cheese or coleslaw. If you're a dessert person get the Belgian waffles with fried chicken, peach cobbler and ice cream, or the red velvet waffles and chicken drizzled with cream cheese glaze."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best chicken and waffles.