Two Utah Women Arrested For Stealing Over 100 TVs Worth $250,000

Two Utah women have been arrested for stealing over 100 commercial-grade televisions, reported FOX 13 Now.

The Salt Lake City Police Department responded to a call at a storage facility near 5200 West 1500 South to investigate a burglary on January 10th. Upon arrival, officers found that 139 commercial-grade televisions had been taken. Those TVs were worth over $250,000.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department Crimes Unit uncovered information that led them to two women: Krystal Craig and Emelie Rook. Both women, 36, were attempting to sell the stolen goods.

Craig and Rook were taken to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and charged with theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property, respectively.

According to officers, some of the stolen TVs have been recovered, but the rest of them are still missing.

Police say that the televisions are likely for sale online and labeled as "hospitality, commercial-grade" TVs, which makes them easily recognizable. If you have any information, you are being urged to call 801-799-3000 and mention case number 22-5567.