Utah Man Arrested For Trying To Blow Up Propane Tanks Outside Of Store

A man in Utah has been arrested for allegedly trying to blow up the propane tanks outside of a local store by lighting them on fire, reported 2 KUTV.

Provo police responded to a call on January 9th at a dollar store near 355 S. 600 East. A witness saw a man lighting a backpack on fire near some propane tanks in an "attempt to blow up the propane tanks."

The arrest affidavit said that once the police arrived at the store, the man had already left the scene.

Security footage shows the man placing a backpack near the tanks before he went inside. That man was later identified as 29-year-old Michael Bean.

The burning backpack began to burn the wall and propane tanks. One of the employees ran outside to stomp out the backpack and then kicked it to the parking lot.

According to the arrest report, the suspect was "acting weird" and "kept asking if I was on the phone with the police."

Bean walked out of the store, picked up his backpack, ad continued walking away.

The arresting officer said that Bean "endangered everybody" inside the store and that he was arrested on potential charges of third-degree felony arson.