World's Largest Cast Iron Skillet Heads To Tennessee

Drivers traveling along Interstate 59 near the Tennessee-Georgia border on Wednesday (January 12) may have had to do a double-take when a truck hauling a massive cast iron skillet drove by.

Lodge Cast Iron shared a short clip on its Facebook page of what it calls "the world's largest cast iron skillet" on the back of a trailer as headed toward its South Pittsburg, Tennessee campus on Wednesday. According to FOX 17, the enormous pan weighs in at 14,360 pounds and stretches 18 feet from end to end.

The skillet was being transported to Lodge Cast Iron's campus to be housed in its museum set to open this summer. The museum will give visitors a chance to learn more about the history of Lodge's products and get a behind-the-scenes look at how products are made. Learn more about the museum here.

"In 2021 we celebrated 125 years of Lodge Cast Iron, and as we look ahead to 2022 and the next 125 years, we're thrilled to be bringing the Lodge Cast Iron Museum to South Pittsburg," said Lodge Cast Iron CEO and President Mike Otterman. "Covering everything from the history of the cast iron to how it's used today, the museum is an exciting opportunity to celebrate our community and share Lodge with the world through this unmatched experience."

Check out the video below to get your first look at the massive skillet.