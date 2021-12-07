Strange Lights Seen In Skies Above Middle Tennessee

By Sarah Tate

December 7, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Folks in Tennessee were stunned over the weekend when they looked up into the sky and spotted some mysterious lights high above the rolling hills of the Volunteer State.

A string of strange lights were seen by people across the state around 6 p.m. Friday (December 3), causing many people to ask, "What did we just see?" They took to social media in the hopes of finding some explanation behind the mysterious lights, some saying it could be a comet while others went straight to aliens.

A person in South Nashville filmed a short video showing the chain of lights high in the sky, with an airplane passing nearby at one point. Watch the clip below, which they shared with WSMV.

While some theories may be more fantastical, the likes of which you see in science fiction, the real explanation is much more down to Earth. On Thursday (December 2), SpaceX launched its Starlink satellites, a system meant to give people in remote locations access to the internet. The satellites passed over Tennessee Friday night.

Tennessee is no stranger to odd sightings high in the sky. In fact, one city has some of the most reported sightings of UFOs in the entire country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices