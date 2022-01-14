1 Killed, 2 Injured In Deadly Wrong-Way Crash On Louisiana Highway

Police are investigating a crash along a Louisiana highway that left at least one person dead.

According to KATC, a driver was traveling the wrong way along a highway in Lafayette on Thursday (January 13) evening when the vehicle crashed in the 2500 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway. Lafayette Police say the vehicle was driving against the flow of traffic, traveling northbound on the southbound shoulder, when it swerved into oncoming traffic on the Thruway. The car crashed head-on with another vehicle that was traveling in a southbound lane.

The driver who had been traveling the wrong-way, later identified as 60-year-old Faith Armond of Sunset, was taken to a local hospital for treatment but died early Friday morning as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash. The other driver, whose name has not been released, was also taken to a hospital but was listed as being in stable condition as of Friday.

A passenger inside the second vehicle was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, where they remain in serious but stable condition, the news outlet reports.

It is unclear why the driver traveling the wrong way on the Thruway swerved into traffic, bu the Lafayette Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the crash.