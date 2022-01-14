Alec Baldwin Turns In Phone For 'Rust' Shooting Investigation

Alec Baldwin has turned his phone over to police in connection to an ongoing investigation into the accidental fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust in October.

A spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CNN Friday (January 14) that Baldwin gave his phone to law enforcement officials in Suffolk County, New York -- where he resides -- who have assisted New Mexico -- where the shooting took place -- authorities in locating the device.

"They will gather information off the phone and provide the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office with the evidence gathered," said Santa Fe County Sheriff spokesperson Juan Rios via CNN. "The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office does not yet have physical possession of the data to be retrieved off the Baldwin phone," Rios added, but noted "this is in process."

In a post shared on his verified Instagram account Sunday (January 9), Baldwin addressed the issue of his cell phone in relation to the investigation.

“Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone" is "a lie," Baldwin said in the video while sitting behind the wheel of his vehicle.

The 63-year-old didn't address who, if anyone, was suggesting that he wasn't complying with the ongoing investigation, but said authorities don't have his phone because they haven't gone through proper legal channels to obtain it and said those channels are more complicated for a subject who lives in a different state.

"Someone from another state can't come to you and say give me your phone...they've got to go through the state you live in," Baldwin said. "That is a process that takes time. They have to specify what they want."