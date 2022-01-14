Brockhampton Announces Their Breaking Up, Cancels Tour

Brockhampton will be going on an indefinite hiatus after its 2022 Coachella performance. According to a statement from the hip hop band, Brockhampton will be taking a break from working as a group after that last two big shows --- Coachella and O2 Academy Brixton in London. The group released a statement, saying:

"Brockhampton’s upcoming performances at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be their final as a group. All other forthcoming tour dates are canceled, effective immediately. Refunds for all tickets and VIP packages will be available at the point of purchase. Following these remaining shows, Brockhampton will take an indefinite hiatus as a group. They invite their fans to come celebrate the end of an era with them at these final performances.”

The news comes nearly a year after the band released their sixth, and possibly final studio album together, entitled Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine.