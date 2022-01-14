Brockhampton Announces Their Breaking Up, Cancels Tour
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 14, 2022
Brockhampton will be going on an indefinite hiatus after its 2022 Coachella performance. According to a statement from the hip hop band, Brockhampton will be taking a break from working as a group after that last two big shows --- Coachella and O2 Academy Brixton in London. The group released a statement, saying:
"Brockhampton’s upcoming performances at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be their final as a group. All other forthcoming tour dates are canceled, effective immediately. Refunds for all tickets and VIP packages will be available at the point of purchase. Following these remaining shows, Brockhampton will take an indefinite hiatus as a group. They invite their fans to come celebrate the end of an era with them at these final performances.”
The news comes nearly a year after the band released their sixth, and possibly final studio album together, entitled Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine.
The group's message continued:
“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us. We would not be here without our fans. We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years. We are bonded and grateful to you for life.”
The eclectic group, which formed in 2010, changed its name to Brockhampton in 2014, with main members, including Abstract, Matt Champion, Merlyn Wood, Dom McLennon, Joba, Bearface, and Jabari Manwa.
No specific reason for the split has been revealed.
Catch Brockhampton at Coachella during the April 16th and 23rd shows.