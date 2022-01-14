'I Was Speechless' Michigan Man Wins $1 Million Playing Mega Millions

A lucky Monroe man won $1 million playing the Mega Millions Lottery game.

According to the official Michigan Lottery website, 72-year-old Richard DeMay matched all five white balls in the Mega Millions December 24 drawing and won $1 million. The five matching white ball numbers were 16, 17, 25, 36 and 37.

DeMay purchased his winning ticket from Monroe Liquor on South Monroe Street in Monroe.

"I usually purchase two tickets for each Mega Millions drawing," DeMay told the Michigan Lottery. "I purchased this ticket on Christmas Eve and checked the winning numbers on Christmas Day. When I realized I had won, I was speechless. I held the ticket up in front of my wife and she joked, 'Did you win me $1 million?' When I told her I did, she couldn't believe it."

DeMay says he plans to take his family on a trip and save the rest of his winnings.

"I'm not a materialistic person, so I don't have any big plans for the money, but it is definitely going to make life easier for us," DeMay stated.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $48 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $325 million, and the Fantasy 5 has an estimated jackpot of $100,000.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.