Missouri Lottery Looking For Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Holder

A lucky person in Missouri is holding onto a winning $1 million lottery ticket.

According to the official Missouri Lottery, someone purchased a Mega Millions lottery ticket from Smoker Friendly on West Fort Scott Road in Butler.

The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers, 07, 29, 43, 56 and 57.

"Congratulations if this is your winning ticket," said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery. "Be sure to sign the back of it right away and keep it in a safe place until you're ready to claim your prize."

If you are the lucky ticket holder, you have 180 days from the draw date to claim your prize. In this case, the winner has until July 6.

Prizes can be claimed through any of the Missouri Lottery offices by appointment only. The four offices are located in Kansas City, Jefferson City, Springfield and St. Louis.

If interested in participating in other Missouri Lotteries, the next Missouri Powerball drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $48 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is estimated to have a jackpot of $325 million, and the next Lotto drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 million.

For more information on the Missouri Lottery, you can check out the official Missouri Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.